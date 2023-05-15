News

bar italia Share New Song “changer” and Announce New North American, UK, and EU Tour Dates Tracey Denim Due Out This Friday via Matador

Photography by Simon Mercer



London post-punk trio bar italia are releasing a new album, Tracey Denim, this Friday via Matador, the band’s first for the iconic label. Now they have shared another song from it, “changer,” and announced some new tour dates for North America, the UK, and the EU. Check out the song and tour dates below.

The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The North American tour dates happen this December, following some new UK and EU shows in October and November.

Tracey Denim includes “Nurse!,” a new song the band shared in March. When the album was announced, the band shared “punkt” via a music video. “Punkt” was one of our Songs of the Week. The band previously released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

bar italia Tour Dates:

Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki

Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)

Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree - SOLD OUT

Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol - SOLD OUT

Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)

Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store

Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA - SOLD OUT

Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona

Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB

Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club

Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid

Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye SOLD OUT

Wednesday June 14th / NYC, US : Union Pool SOLD OUT

Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge SOLD OUT

Saturday June 17th / NYC, US : Public Records SOLD OUT

Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid SOLD OUT

Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon SOLD OUT

Thursday June 22nd / Los Angeles, US : Genghis Cohen

Saturday June 24th / Los Angeles, US : Gold Diggers

Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival

Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival

Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road

Saturday 23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons

Sunday 24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club

Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES

Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece

Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club

Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground

Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode

Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival

Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace

Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur

Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar

Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido

Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA

Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West

Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown

Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet

Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix

Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique

Friday 1st December / Washington, DC : Songbyrd

Saturday 2nd December / Philadelphia, PA : First Unitarian Church

Monday 4th December / New York,NY : Bowery Ballroom

Tuesday 5th December / Boston, MA : Brighton Music Hall

Wednesday 6th December / Montreal,QC : Sala Rossa

Friday 8th December / Toronto, ON : Velvet Underground

Sunday 10th December / Chicago,IL : Empty Bottle

Tuesday 12th December / St. Paul, MN : Turf Club

Wednesday 13th December / Madison, WI : High Noon Saloon

Friday 15th December / Columbus, OH : Ace of Cups

Saturday 16th December / Cleveland, OH : Mahall’s

Sunday 17th December / Pittsburgh, PA : Club Cafe

