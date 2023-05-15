 bar italia Share New Song “changer” and Announce New North American, UK, and EU Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 15th, 2023  
bar italia Share New Song “changer” and Announce New North American, UK, and EU Tour Dates

Tracey Denim Due Out This Friday via Matador

May 15, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Simon Mercer
London post-punk trio bar italia are releasing a new album, Tracey Denim, this Friday via Matador, the band’s first for the iconic label. Now they have shared another song from it, “changer,” and announced some new tour dates for North America, the UK, and the EU. Check out the song and tour dates below.

The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The North American tour dates happen this December, following some new UK and EU shows in October and November.

Tracey Denim includes “Nurse!,” a new song the band shared in March. When the album was announced, the band shared “punkt” via a music video. “Punkt” was one of our Songs of the Week. The band previously released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

bar italia Tour Dates:

Tuesday 16th May / Cologne, Germany : Jaki
Wednesday 17th May / Prague, Czech Republic : MeetFactory (Foyer)
Thursday 18th May / Berlin, Germany : Urban Spree - SOLD OUT
Saturday 20th May / Amsterdam, Netherlands : Cinetol - SOLD OUT
Monday 22nd May / Paris, France : Boule Noire - SOLD OUT
Tuesday 23rd May / Lille, France : Aeronef (Club)
Wednesday 24th May / Brighton, UK : Green Door Store
Thursday 25th May / London, UK : ICA - SOLD OUT
Saturday 3rd June / Barcelona, Spain : Primavera Barcelona
Sunday 4th June / Lisbon, Portugal : ZDB
Tuesday 6th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid Club
Saturday 10th June / Madrid, Spain : Primavera Madrid
Tuesday 13th June / NYC, US : TV Eye SOLD OUT
Wednesday June 14th / NYC, US : Union Pool SOLD OUT
Thursday 15th June / NYC, US : Mercury Lounge SOLD OUT
Saturday June 17th / NYC, US : Public Records SOLD OUT
Monday 19th June / Los Angeles, US : El Cid SOLD OUT
Wednesday 21st June / Los Angeles, US : Zebulon SOLD OUT
Thursday June 22nd / Los Angeles, US : Genghis Cohen
Saturday June 24th / Los Angeles, US : Gold Diggers
Friday 21st July / Hyeres, France, MIDI Festival
Sunday 23rd July / Southwold, UK, Latitude Festival
Thursday 31st August / UK, End of the Road
Saturday 23rd September / Cork, IE: Seanie Buttons
Sunday 24th September / Dublin, IE: Workman’s Club
Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES
Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece
Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club
Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground
Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode
Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival
Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace
Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur
Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar
Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido
Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA
Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West
Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown
Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet
Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix
Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique
Friday 1st December / Washington, DC : Songbyrd
Saturday 2nd December / Philadelphia, PA : First Unitarian Church
Monday 4th December / New York,NY : Bowery Ballroom
Tuesday 5th December / Boston, MA : Brighton Music Hall
Wednesday 6th December / Montreal,QC : Sala Rossa
Friday 8th December / Toronto, ON : Velvet Underground
Sunday 10th December / Chicago,IL : Empty Bottle
Tuesday 12th December / St. Paul, MN : Turf Club
Wednesday 13th December / Madison, WI : High Noon Saloon
Friday 15th December / Columbus, OH : Ace of Cups
Saturday 16th December / Cleveland, OH : Mahall’s
Sunday 17th December / Pittsburgh, PA : Club Cafe

