bar italia Share Video for New Song “Jelsy”
The Twits Due Out November 3 via Matador
Oct 10, 2023
Photography by Steve Gullick
London post-punk trio bar italia are releasing a new album, The Twits, their second album of 2023, on November 3 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “Jelsy,” via a music video. The video features the band casually performing the song while sat a bar. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously bar italia shared the album’s first single, “my little tony,” via a music video. “My little tony” was one of our Songs of the Week.
The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).
The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The trio recorded the album over the course of eight weeks, starting in February 2023. They recorded in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, Spain. Marta Salogni mixed the album.
Prior to Tracey Denim, the band released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.
bar italia Tour Dates:
2023:
Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES
Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece
Thursday 2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival
Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club
Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2
Sunday 5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade
Monday 6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East
Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground - SOLD OUT
Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode
Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival
Sunday 12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel
Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace
Wednesday 15th November / Vienna, AT : B72
Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur
Friday 17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update
Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar
Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido
Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA
Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West
Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown
Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet - SOLD OUT
Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix
Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique
Fri-Dec-01 Washington, DC Songbyrd
Sat-Dec-02 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church
Sun-Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere - SOLD OUT
Mon-Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Tue-Dec-05 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Wed-Dec-06 Montreal, QC Sala Rossa
Fri-Dec-08 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
Sat-Dec-09 Detroit, MI The Loving Touch
Sun-Dec-10 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
Mon-Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Tue-Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
Wed-Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
Fri-Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Sat-Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
Sun-Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
2024
Fri-Mar-15 New York, Warsaw
Wed-Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl
Thu-Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
Fri-Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy
Mon-Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records
Wed-Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre
Thu-Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Fri-Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk
Sat-Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall
Mon-Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister
Mon-Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
Tue-Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre
Wed-Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos
May 2nd - London, UK Electric Brixton
