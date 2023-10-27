News

bar italia Share Video for New Song “worlds greatest emoter” The Twits Due Out November 3 via Matador

Photography by Steve Gullick



London post-punk trio bar italia are releasing a new album, The Twits, their second album of 2023, on November 3 via Matador. Now they have shared its third single, “worlds greatest emoter,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously bar italia shared the album’s first single, “my little tony,” via a music video. “My little tony” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Jelsy,” via a music video. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).

The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton. The trio recorded the album over the course of eight weeks, starting in February 2023. They recorded in a makeshift home studio in Mallorca, Spain. Marta Salogni mixed the album.

Prior to Tracey Denim, the band released two albums, an EP, and several singles over the last two years on Dean Blunt’s World Music label.

bar italia Tour Dates:

2023:



Tuesday 31st October / Manchester, UK : YES - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 1st November / Bristol, UK : The Fleece

Thursday 2nd November / Brighton, UK : Mutations Festival

Friday 3rd November / Leeds, UK : Brudenell Social Club

Saturday 4th November / Glasgow, UK : Room 2

Sunday 5th November / Nottingham, UK : Rough Trade

Monday 6th November / London, UK : Rough Trade East - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 7th November / London, UK : Village Underground - SOLD OUT

Thursday 9th November / Rennes, FR : Antipode

Saturday 11th November / Paris, FR : Pitchfork Festival

Sunday 12th November / Grenoble, FR : Le Ciel

Monday 13th November / St Gallen, CH: Palace

Wednesday 15th November / Vienna, AT : B72

Thursday 16th November / Schorndorf, DE : Manufaktur

Friday 17th November / Leipzig, DE : TransCentury Update

Saturday 18th November / Hamburg, DE : Molotow Skybar

Sunday 19th November / Berlin, DE : Lido - SOLD OUT

Monday 20th November / Copenhagen, DK : VEGA

Wednesday 22nd November / Frankfurt, DE : Tanzhaus West

Thursday 23rd November / Rotterdam, NL : Rotown

Friday 24th November / Amsterdam, NL : Bitterzoet - SOLD OUT

Saturday 25th November / Antwerp, BE : Trix

Sunday 26th November / Brussels, BE : Botanique

Fri-Dec-01 Washington,DC Songbyrd

Sat-Dec-02 Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church

Sun-Dec-03 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere - SOLD OUT

Mon-Dec-04 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Tue-Dec-05 Boston,MA Brighton Music Hall

Wed-Dec-06 Montreal,QC Sala Rossa

Fri-Dec-08 Toronto,ON Velvet Underground

Sat-Dec-09 Detroit,MI The Loving Touch

Sun-Dec-10 Chicago,IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

Mon-Dec-11 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Tue-Dec-12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

Wed-Dec-13 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

Fri-Dec-15 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Sat-Dec-16 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s

Sun-Dec-17 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe



2024



Fri-Mar-15 New York, Warsaw

Wed-Mar-20 Atlanta, GA The Earl

Thu-Mar-21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Fri-Mar-22 Asheville, NC Eulogy

Mon-Mar-25 Nashville, TN The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Wed-Mar-27 New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre

Thu-Mar-28 Houston, TX The Secret Group

Fri-Mar-29 Austin, TX Mohawk

Sat-Mar-30 Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall

Mon-Apr-01 Albuquerque, NM Sister

Mon-Apr-08 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

Tue-Apr-09 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

Wed-Apr-10 Seattle, WA Neumos

May 2nd - London, UK Electric Brixton

