“Barbie the Album” Out Now via Atlantic; Featuring Tame Impala, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and More

Barbie the Album, the musical companion to the highly anticipated summer event film Barbie, is out now via Atlantic. Barbie, starring Margot Robbing and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken hit the theaters today via Warner Bros. Barbie the Album was executively produced by Mark Ronson and diretor Greta Gerwig, with Atlantic Records’ West Coast President Kevin Weaver, and Atlantic Records’ EVP Brandon Davis. Check out the soundtrack below.

This synth pop album perfectly curated to embody what it means to be Barbie comes with new tracks such as Tame Impala’s “Journey To The Real World,” Sam Smith’s “Man I Am,” Lizzo’s “Pink” and a special song written for Ken titled “I’m Just Ken,” that Ryan Gosling performs.

Some singles from Barbie the Album which were already shared before its final release include Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For,” Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” KAROL G’s “WATATI” (featuring Aldo Ranks), and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”

Additional key players involved on the project include Soundtrack Album Co-Producers, Brandon Creed and Joseph Khoury, as well as the Barbie Music Supervisor and Album Executive Producer, George Drakoulias.

Barbie the Album Soundtrack:

1. Lizzo – Pink

2. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

3. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

4. Charli XCX – Speed Drive

5. KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

6. Sam Smith – Man I Am

7. Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

8. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

9. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

10. HAIM – Home

11. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

12. The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again

13. Khalid – Silver Platter

14. PinkPantheress – Angel

15. GAYLE – butterflies

16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter

17. FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliii)

