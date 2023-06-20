News

All





Baroness Announce New Album, Share Music Video for New Song “Last Word” STONE Due Out September 15 via Abraxan Hymns

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Georgia-based heavy metal band, Baroness, have announced the release of their sixth album, STONE, and have shared a music video for its first single, “Last Word.” STONE, which was self-produced in a vacation rental, is due out September 15 via Abraxan Hymns. The band have also shared some fall tour dates. Below, watch the video followed by STONE’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

The music video, featuring illustrious animations, was also crafted with major influence from the band itself, being that it was directed by the band’s bassist Nick Jost. “It was really nerve racking to direct and create my first music video, but having a lifetime of nightmares and a love for strange animation turned out to be very useful,” says Jost in a press release.

Of the album, frontman John Baizley says: “An important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules. That’s kind of goofy, but in practice, it works. It’s really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you’ll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. STONE is a lot more alive, more direct.”

STONE was recorded and pre-mixed in real time. Once instrumentals and vocals were recorded, the album was handed to Joe Marresi (Kyuss, Tool) and Bob Ludwig (Led Zeppelin, Nirvana). “The recording process was completely self-contained,” says drummer Sebastian Thomsen. “Having just the four of us in a rented house in the mountains for a month resulted in not only a cohesive and authentic sound, but also an intense collective mentality.”

“I think we were able to strip everything away on this record,” Gina Gleason (vocals, guitar) adds. “We were unified in that. So, we just jumped in and did our best. That felt really good. It was a really cool, empowering, creative experience.”

Baroness previously released their 2019 LP, Gold and Grey via Abraxan Hymns.

STONE Tracklist:

1. Embers

2. Last Word

3. Beneath the Rose

4. Choir

5. The Dirge

6. Anodyne

7. Shine

8. Magnolia

9. Under the Wheel

10. Bloom

Baroness Tour Dates:

October 13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 20 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 22 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 25 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 7 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 11 - Denver, CO – Summit

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

-With special guests Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard

November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

-With special guests Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard

November 17 - Columbus, OH - The King of Club

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature and Cloud Rat

November 19 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 20 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo and Cloud Rat

November 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 28 - Boston, MA – Royale

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

November 29 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Uniform

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.