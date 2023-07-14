News

Baroness Share Video For New Song “Beneath the Rose” STONE Due Out September 15 via Abraxan Hymns

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Georgia-based metal band, Baroness, have shared a music video for their new song, “Beneath the Rose,” which is the second single to be released from their upcoming album, STONE. This LP, which was self-produced in a vacation rental, is due out September 15 via Abraxan. Baroness will also be touring in the fall. Check out the video below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Of the song, guitarist John Baizley says in a press release: “It feels great to be releasing music again. Especially a song like ‘Beneath The Rose,’ which we began writing during the Gold & Grey sessions almost six years ago. During those sessions, the song never quite took off but once we began writing STONE, one of the first things I did was pull that main guitar riff out of retirement to see if we could breathe new life into the bones of this song. Paired with ‘Last Word,’ ‘Beneath the Rose’ became a microcosmic expression of STONE, a kind of mission statement that hints at the wide musical territory we cover throughout the rest of the album. It’s also part one of a trilogy of songs that also includes ‘Choir’ and ‘The Dirge.’”



The music video for “Beneath the Rose” was self-directed by the band and edited by Baizlet and bassist Nick Jost.



Baroness previously shared the STONE track “Last Word.”

Baroness Tour Dates:

October 13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

-With special guests Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

October 20 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 22 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

-With special guests Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

October 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 25 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

-With special guests Primitive Man and Midwife

October 27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

-With special guests Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture

October 31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Hoaxed

November 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 7 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

-With special guests KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard

November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 11 - Denver, CO – Summit

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

-With special guests Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard

November 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

-With special guests Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard

November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

-With special guests Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard

November 17 - Columbus, OH - The King of Club

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature and Cloud Rat

November 19 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 20 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

-With special guests Vile Creature

November 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo and Cloud Rat

November 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

-With special guests Soul Glo

November 28 - Boston, MA – Royale

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

November 29 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

-With special guests Sheer Mag and Uniform

