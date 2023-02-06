 Barrie Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Races” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 6th, 2023  
Barrie Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Races”

5K EP Due Out March 31 via Winspear

Feb 06, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Caroline Tompkins
Brooklyn-based artist Barrie (full name Barrie Lindsay) has announced a new EP, 5K, and shared its first single, “Races.” 5K is due out March 31 via Winspear. Check out “Races” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The EP’s title is simply inspired by the race of the same name, as Lindsay is a keen runner. “The music felt like a good arc for running,” she says in a press release. “I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing.”

5K will be released almost exactly a year since the last Barrie album, Barbara, which came out on March 25, 2022.

5K Tracklist:

1. Nocturne Interlude
2. Races
3. Unholy Appetite
4. Ghost World
5. Empty

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



