Barrie Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Races”
5K EP Due Out March 31 via Winspear
Feb 06, 2023
Photography by Caroline Tompkins
Brooklyn-based artist Barrie (full name Barrie Lindsay) has announced a new EP, 5K, and shared its first single, “Races.” 5K is due out March 31 via Winspear. Check out “Races” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.
The EP’s title is simply inspired by the race of the same name, as Lindsay is a keen runner. “The music felt like a good arc for running,” she says in a press release. “I want this music to be good company; steady and light enough. It’s literal and it’s metaphorical; this EP is meant to be your running partner for whatever form of 5K you’re doing.”
5K will be released almost exactly a year since the last Barrie album, Barbara, which came out on March 25, 2022.
5K Tracklist:
1. Nocturne Interlude
2. Races
3. Unholy Appetite
4. Ghost World
5. Empty
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Barrie Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Races” (News) — Barrie
- Sisters of Mercy Announce First U.S. Tour in Over 14 Years (News) — Sisters of Mercy
- Premiere: Under the Rug Shares New Video for “Turkey Vulture” (News) — Under the Rug
- Premiere: JORDI UP LATE Shares New Single “PUNX” feat. Wyatt Thunder (News) — JORDI UP LATE
- Internal Working Model (Review) — Liela Moss
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.