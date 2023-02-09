News

Bartees Strange Shares Two New Songs – "Tisched Off" and "Keekee'in" (Feat. Daniel Kleederman) Released via Sub Pop Singles Club (Also Listen to Two Songs by Sidney Gish)





Bartees Strange has shared two new songs, “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in” (featuring Daniel Kleederman). Both were released as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Also just released by the Singles Club are two new songs by New York singer/songwriter Sidney Gish, “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR.” Listen to all four songs below.

In a press release, Strange had this to say about “Tisched Off”: “As an up and coming musician, there’s a very special pain that comes with realizing a huge chunk of the artists you’re competing with have way more money and resources than you. This song takes little digs at them. It’s cute. Tisch is like the fashion school at NYU. When I was living in BK I ran into a bunch of young punk bands and experimental acts that rose quickly from that school. I remember feeling like ‘Damn—how do you compete with people like that? They’ve got some very real resources.’ Anywho—it’s just me making fun.”



Of “Keekee’in,” Strange says: “This song is extremely special to me. During our tour with Car Seat Headrest the band had COVID. I was bunkered down with my guitarist Dan at his family’s house in the basement. I figured it would be cool to write something using only the tools we had. All of the instrumentation was done with stuff from that room. Matchsticks, pillows for drums, very random keyboards, etc. I wrote this song to get some feelings out I had about some business people I was considering working with—they ended up being shady and I was feeling very betrayed. I was thinking about how valuable it is to have people you can really trust. And how few those people are.”

Bartees Strange released a new album, Farm to Table, last year via 4AD. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. Stream it here and read our review of it here.

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

<a href="https://barteesstrange.bandcamp.com/album/tisched-off">Tisched Off by Bartees Strange</a>

<a href="https://sidneygish.bandcamp.com/album/filming-school">Filming School by Sidney Gish</a>

