Screenshot from “The Dream of Delphi” video.
Bat For Lashes Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “The Dream of Delphi”
The Dream of Delphi Due Out May 31 via Mercury KX
Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) has announced a new album, The Dream of Delphi, and shared its title track via a music video. The Dream of Delphi is due out May 31 via Mercury KX. Check out the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
The Dream of Delphi is the sixth Bat For Lashes album and follows 2019’s Lost Girls. The album is named after her daughter, who was born in 2020. “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” says Khan.
Khan had this to say about the new single: “This is the manifesto of the album. It’s like a spell being cast. It’s the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul. It’s about going up into the stars and down into the underworld simultaneously, how celestials and deep guttural sounds can come together, how that reflects the journey I went on. It’s about what happens when you’re stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally! I think it’s just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It’s made me feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can’t escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there’s sort of a beauty to my mortality now.”
Bat For Lashes was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue, which you can still buy directly from us here.
Also read our 2016 interview with Bat For Lashes, as well as our 2007 one.
The Dream of Delphi Tracklist:
01 The Dream of Delphi
02 Christmas Day
03 Letter to My Daughter
04 At Your Feet
05 The Midwives Have Left
06 Home
07 Breaking Up
08 Delphi Dancing
09 Her First Morning
10 Waking Up
11 The Dream of Delphi (Bonus Extended Strings Version)
