Bat For Lashes Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “The Dream of Delphi” The Dream of Delphi Due Out May 31 via Mercury KX





Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) has announced a new album, The Dream of Delphi, and shared its title track via a music video. The Dream of Delphi is due out May 31 via Mercury KX. Check out the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The Dream of Delphi is the sixth Bat For Lashes album and follows 2019’s Lost Girls. The album is named after her daughter, who was born in 2020. “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” says Khan.

Khan had this to say about the new single: “This is the manifesto of the album. It’s like a spell being cast. It’s the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul. It’s about going up into the stars and down into the underworld simultaneously, how celestials and deep guttural sounds can come together, how that reflects the journey I went on. It’s about what happens when you’re stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally! I think it’s just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It’s made me feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can’t escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there’s sort of a beauty to my mortality now.”

The Dream of Delphi Tracklist:

01 The Dream of Delphi

02 Christmas Day

03 Letter to My Daughter

04 At Your Feet

05 The Midwives Have Left

06 Home

07 Breaking Up

08 Delphi Dancing

09 Her First Morning

10 Waking Up

11 The Dream of Delphi (Bonus Extended Strings Version)

