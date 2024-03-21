News

All





Bat For Lashes Sings to Her Daughter in New Song “Letter to My Daughter” The Dream of Delphi Due Out May 31 via Mercury KX

Photography by Michal Pudelka



Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) is releasing a new album, The Dream of Delphi, on May 31 via Mercury KX. Now she has shared its second single, “Letter to My Daughter,” in which she sings to her daughter. Freddie Leyden directed the accompanying video. Watch it below.

Khan had this to say about the song in a statement: “This title is pretty self-explanatory. If I was on my deathbed, it’s what I’d say to Delphi to give her some sense of being at home in the world, the galaxy, the universe we live in. Before Delphi was born I started writing her a book of letters, inspired by Maya Angelou’s book of the same name, Letter to My Daughter. It documents a very strange but magical year, full of special memories and historic worldly moments. This ride of life is always continuing and we’re all just energy moving from one form into another, always. She’s also just part of an echo, ancestral line or spiral in the cosmos, like the spiral that I saw in her soft hair when she was a baby. She is part of something much greater than any of us individually; she comes from the past and she comes from the future.”

Bat For Lashes previously shared the album’s title track via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Dream of Delphi is the sixth Bat For Lashes album and follows 2019’s Lost Girls. The album is named after her daughter, who was born in 2020. “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” says Khan.

Bat For Lashes was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue, which you can still buy directly from us here.

Also read our 2016 interview with Bat For Lashes, as well as our 2007 one.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.