Bauhaus Cancel Remaining North American Tour Dates Frontman Peter Murphy To Enter Rehab





Bauhaus have announced that they are canceling their remaining North American tour dates as a result of frontman Peter Murphy requiring rehabilitative treatment.

In March, Bauhaus shared the single “Drink the New Wine.” It was the band’s first new song in 14 years, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

