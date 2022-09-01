 Bauhaus Cancel Remaining North American Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Bauhaus Cancel Remaining North American Tour Dates

Frontman Peter Murphy To Enter Rehab

Aug 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bauhaus have announced that they are canceling their remaining North American tour dates as a result of frontman Peter Murphy requiring rehabilitative treatment.

In March, Bauhaus shared the single “Drink the New Wine.” It was the band’s first new song in 14 years, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

