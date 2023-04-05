Baxter Dury Shares New Song “Leon”
I Thought I Was Better Than You Due Out June 2 via Heavenly Recordings
Baxter Dury is releasing a new album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, on June 2 via Heavenly Recordings. Now he has shared its second single, “Leon.” Listen below, followed by Dury’s upcoming tour dates.
Dury had this to say about “Leon” in a press release: “A more or less factual account of what happened when Leon—my horrible class mate—and I stole sunglasses from Boots on Kensington High Street in the mid ’80s. The reaction of the police and lack of parenting now seem to shocking since becoming a parent myself.”
Previously Dury shared the album’s first single, “Aylesbury Boy,” via a music video. “Aylesbury Boy” was one of our Songs of the Week. Paul White produced the album.
Dury’s previous two albums were 2020’s The Night Chancers and 2017’s Prince of Tears.
Read our 2017 interview with Baxter Dury.
Baxter Dury Tour Dates:
Day/Month
11/06 - Kite Festival - Oxford
13/06 - Control Club - Bucharest, Romania
14/06 - Zorlu PSM - Istanbul
16/06 - 8 Festival - Vilnius, Lithuania
01/07 - Finsbury Park, London Pulp*
12/07 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff Pulp*
08/08- Lokerse Feesten - Lokeren, Belgium, Blur*
25/08 - Nox Orae Festival - La-Tour-de-Pielz, Switzerland
26/09 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg
27/09 - Zonnehuis - Amsterdam, Netherlands
28/09 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany
29/09 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany
02/10 - Epicerie Moderne, Feyzin, France
03/10 - Krakatoa, Bordeaux, France
05/10 - Stereolux, Nanates, France
06/10 - Le MeM, Rennes, France
07/10 - La Cigale, Paris, France
08/10 - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
10/10 - Concorde 2, Brighton Sold Out
11/10 - SWX, Bristol
12/10 - Tramshed, Cardiff
14/10 - New Century Hall, Manchester
15/10 - QMU, Glasgow,
16/10 - The Leadmill, Sheffield
18/10 - The Roundhouse, London
