Baxter Dury Shares New Song “Leon” I Thought I Was Better Than You Due Out June 2 via Heavenly Recordings





Baxter Dury is releasing a new album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, on June 2 via Heavenly Recordings. Now he has shared its second single, “Leon.” Listen below, followed by Dury’s upcoming tour dates.

Dury had this to say about “Leon” in a press release: “A more or less factual account of what happened when Leon—my horrible class mate—and I stole sunglasses from Boots on Kensington High Street in the mid ’80s. The reaction of the police and lack of parenting now seem to shocking since becoming a parent myself.”

Previously Dury shared the album’s first single, “Aylesbury Boy,” via a music video. “Aylesbury Boy” was one of our Songs of the Week. Paul White produced the album.

Dury’s previous two albums were 2020’s The Night Chancers and 2017’s Prince of Tears.

Read our 2017 interview with Baxter Dury.

Baxter Dury Tour Dates:

Day/Month

11/06 - Kite Festival - Oxford

13/06 - Control Club - Bucharest, Romania

14/06 - Zorlu PSM - Istanbul

16/06 - 8 Festival - Vilnius, Lithuania

01/07 - Finsbury Park, London Pulp*

12/07 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff Pulp*

08/08- Lokerse Feesten - Lokeren, Belgium, Blur*

25/08 - Nox Orae Festival - La-Tour-de-Pielz, Switzerland

26/09 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg

27/09 - Zonnehuis - Amsterdam, Netherlands

28/09 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

29/09 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

02/10 - Epicerie Moderne, Feyzin, France

03/10 - Krakatoa, Bordeaux, France

05/10 - Stereolux, Nanates, France

06/10 - Le MeM, Rennes, France

07/10 - La Cigale, Paris, France

08/10 - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

10/10 - Concorde 2, Brighton Sold Out

11/10 - SWX, Bristol

12/10 - Tramshed, Cardiff

14/10 - New Century Hall, Manchester

15/10 - QMU, Glasgow,

16/10 - The Leadmill, Sheffield

18/10 - The Roundhouse, London

