Baxter Dury Shares Video for New Song “Celebrate Me” I Thought I Was Better Than You Due Out June 2 via Heavenly Recordings

Baxter Dury is releasing a new album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, on June 2 via Heavenly Recordings. Now he has shared its third single, “Celebrate Me,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by Dury’s upcoming tour dates.

Dury had this to say about “Celebrate Me” in a press release: “A stream of consciousness rant about being predictably bohemian, west London-ish and attention seeking.”

Previously Dury shared the album’s first single, “Aylesbury Boy,” via a music video. “Aylesbury Boy” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Leon.” Paul White produced the album.

Dury’s previous two albums were 2020’s The Night Chancers and 2017’s Prince of Tears.

Baxter Dury Tour Dates:

11/06 - Kite Festival - Oxford

13/06 - Control Club - Bucharest, Romania

14/06 - Zorlu PSM - Istanbul

16/06 - 8 Festival - Vilnius, Lithuania

01/07 - Finsbury Park, London Pulp*

12/07 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff Pulp*

08/08- Lokerse Feesten - Lokeren, Belgium, Blur*

25/08 - Nox Orae Festival - La-Tour-de-Pielz, Switzerland

26/09 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg

27/09 - Zonnehuis - Amsterdam, Netherlands

28/09 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

29/09 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

02/10 - Epicerie Moderne, Feyzin, France

03/10 - Krakatoa, Bordeaux, France

05/10 - Stereolux, Nanates, France

06/10 - Le MeM, Rennes, France

07/10 - La Cigale, Paris, France

08/10 - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

10/10 - Concorde 2, Brighton Sold Out

11/10 - SWX, Bristol

12/10 - Tramshed, Cardiff

14/10 - New Century Hall, Manchester

15/10 - QMU, Glasgow,

16/10 - The Leadmill, Sheffield

18/10 - The Roundhouse, London

