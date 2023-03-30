News

Be Your Own Pet Share “Hand Grenade,” First New Song in 15 Years Single Out Now on Third Man

Photography by Kirsten Barnett



Nashville four-piece Be Your Own Pet broke up way back in 2008 after releasing two albums and various EPs, but now they are back with their first new song in over 15 years, “Hand Grenade,” shared via a music video. The band’s drummer John Eatherly directed the video. The single is out now on Third Man. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Be Your Own Pet features founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), alongside longtime drummer John Eatherly. The video was shot in Pearl Abegg’s basement on an iPhone.

“‘Hand Grenade’ started out as a threat to the people who harmed me, that I will make them suffer as I have suffered,” explains Pearl Abegg in a press release. “But the song grew like a mirror to my own grief process, through anger, denial, sorrow. In the end I gain my power back not through violence, but through self acceptance and rejection of the labels others might put on me. I define myself, no one else.”

Be Your Own Pet released two albums, 2006’s Be Your Own Pet and 2008’s Get Awkward, both via XL and Ecstatic Peace. Their last release was 2008’s Get Damaged EP.

Be Your Own Pet Tour Dates:

5/5 - Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA

6/3 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona

6/6 - Moth Club - London

6/10 - Primaveral Sound - Madrid

