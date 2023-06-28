News

Be Your Own Pet Share Video for New Song, “Goodtime!” Mommy Due Out August 25 via Third Man; North American Tour Kicks Off September 16

Photography by Kirt Barnett



Punk rock band , Be Your Own Pet have shared a music video for their new song, “Goodtime!” which is the latest release off of their upcoming album, Mommy . The LP, which is due out August 25 via Third Man, will be followed by a North American tour in support. Watch the video below followed by the upcoming tour dates.



The band—started when members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and John Eatherly (drums) were teenagers—had a tumultuous whirlwind in the limelight during the early 2000s leading to some time apart. Eventually, the LP came to fruition after band members realized that following a music career wasn’t as easy on their own.



“Goodtime!” highlights the struggle of balancing two kids, a mortgage, and the desire for Be Your Own Pet to come back (this is their resurgence after a 15 year hiatus). Frontwoman Jemina Pearl says in a press release: “The older you get, the more responsibility and compromise, the more people that depend on you—but there’s always a little bit of missing the freedom from when you’re younger.”



Guitarist Stein agrees, “You can be nurturing an adult life with your family but still looking over your shoulder like, ‘God, I wanna be partying.”



The video for “Goodtime!” was filmed across the band’s three sold-out shows in London earlier this month, and supposedly gives a sneak peek into a Be Your Own Pet performance.



“Goodtime!” follows the release of their previous two singles, “Hand Grenade” and “Worship the Whip.”

Be Your Own Pet Tour Dates:



8/20 - Broadcast - Glasgow, FC

8/22 - The Key Club - Leeds, UK

8/23 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

8/24 - Concord 2 - Brighton, UK

8/27 - Rock en Seine - Paris, FR

8/29 - Rough Trade East - London, UK

8/30 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

8/31 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

9/16 - Third Man Records Blue Room - Nashville, TN

10/18 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

10/19 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

10/21 - Elsewhere Hall - Brooklyn, NY

10/22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10/24 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI

10/25 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

10/27 - The Back Room at Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/29 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

11/8 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

11/9 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

11/11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

11/12 - Moe’s Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

11/14- Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

11/16 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

11/17- Neumos - Seattle, WA

11/18 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

