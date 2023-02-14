News

beabadoobee Shares Video for New Single “Glue Song” On Tour with Taylor Swift This Spring

Photography by Jake Erland



Beabadoobee has shared a new single, “Glue Song.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates, including some shows opening for Taylor Swift. Jacob Erland directed the video, which was filmed in beabadoobee’s home country of the Philippines. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Beabadoobee had this to say in a press release: “I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me…. A love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song.”

Beabadoobee’s newest album, Beatopia, came out in 2022 via Dirty Hit. It features the singles “Talk,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “See You Soon,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Lovesong,” another one of our Songs of the Week, “10:36,” and “Sunny Day.”

beabadoobee 2023 Tour Dates:

March 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

March 5 – Berlin, Berlin @ Hole44

March 7 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

March 8 – Milan, Lombardy @ Magazzini Generali

March 9 – Zürich, ZH @ Dynamo Zürich (Dynamo)

March 11 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

March 12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg District @ Rotondes

March 13 – Brussels, Brussels @ La Madeleine

March 15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt

March 16 – Cologne, Germany @ Stollwerck

March 17 – Amsterdam, North Holland @ Tolhuistuin

March 19 – Oslo, Oslo @ Vulkan Arena

March 20 – Stockholm, Stockholm County @ Fryshuset Arenan

March 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

March 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

March 27 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

March 28 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

March 31 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

April 1 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

April 2 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

April 13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 19 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 21 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*



*Support for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

