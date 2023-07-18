News

beabadoobee Shares Video For New Song “the way things go” Playing Select U.S Headline Shows

Photography by Antonius Cramer



Alt popstar beabadoobee has shared a Jacob Erland-directed music video for her new song “the way things go.” This song follows beabadoobee’s recent tour with Taylor Swift and precedes some tour dates of her own. The music video features beabadoobee dressed in a black tutu dancing amongst other ballerinas in an ornately decorated room. Watch it below followed by upcoming performances.



“The way things go” follows “Glue Song,” a new track beabadoobee shared in February.



Beabadoobee’s last album, Beatopia, came out in 2022 via Dirty Hit. It features the singles “Talk,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “See You Soon,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Lovesong,” another one of our Songs of the Week, “10:36,” and “Sunny Day.”

Beabadoobee Tour Dates:

July 31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

