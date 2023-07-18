 beabadoobee Shares Video For New Song “the way things go” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 18th, 2023  
Subscribe

beabadoobee Shares Video For New Song “the way things go”

Playing Select U.S Headline Shows

Jul 18, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Antonius Cramer
Bookmark and Share


Alt popstar beabadoobee has shared a Jacob Erland-directed music video for her new song “the way things go.” This song follows beabadoobee’s recent tour with Taylor Swift and precedes some tour dates of her own. The music video features beabadoobee dressed in a black tutu dancing amongst other ballerinas in an ornately decorated room. Watch it below followed by upcoming performances.

“The way things go” follows “Glue Song,” a new track beabadoobee shared in February.

Beabadoobee’s last album, Beatopia, came out in 2022 via Dirty Hit. It features the singles “Talk,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “See You Soon,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Lovesong,” another one of our Songs of the Week, “10:36,” and “Sunny Day.”

Beabadoobee Tour Dates:

July 31 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
August 1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
August 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
August 4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
August 8 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
August 10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
August 11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent