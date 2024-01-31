News

Beach Fossils and Nation of Language Announce Joint U.S. Tour Dates Bunny Out Now via Bayonet and Strange Disciple Out Now via [PIAS]

Photography by Christopher Petrus (Beach Fossils) and Shervin Lainez (Nation of Language)



Dream-pop band Beach Fossils and synth-pop trio Nation of Language have announced some joint U.S. tour dates for this April. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below, followed by streams of each artist’s most recent album.

Beach Fossils released a new album, Bunny, last June via Bayonet. Bunny follows Beach Fossils’ 2017 album Somersault, as well as the 2021 release The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, an album of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue.

Read our 2017 interview with Beach Fossils about Somersault.

Nation of Language released a new album, Strange Disciple, last September via [PIAS]. The band features Ian Devaney, Aidan Noell, and Alex MacKay. Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!, LCD Soundsystem) produced the new album, which was recorded in Brooklyn. Strange Disciple is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s A Way Forward and 2020’s Introduction, Presence.

Read our interview with Nation of Language on A Way Forward.

Nation of Language also took part in our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where they covered Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons.”

Nation of Language Tour Dates:

Mar 02 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Mar 03 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Mar 04 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Apr 01 – House of Blues, Cleveland, OH (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 02 – Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 04 – Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 05 – The Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis IN (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 06 – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 07 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 09 – The Pageant, St Louis, MO (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 10 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 11 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 12 – Temple Live, Fort Smith, AR (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 14 – House of Blues, New Orleans, LA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 15 – Iron City, Birmingham, AL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 17 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 18 – Revolution Live, Ft Lauderdale, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 19 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 21 – Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 22 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 23 – The Underground, Charlotte, NC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 25 – Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 26 – Harrisburg University at XL Live, Harrisburg, PA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 27 – Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, CT (w/ Beach Fossils)

May 30 – Royale, Boston, MA

May 31 – Field Day, Northampton, MA

Aug 23 – All Points East, London, UK

Aug 31 – MEO Kalorama, Lisbon, PT

<a href="https://beachfo.bandcamp.com/album/bunny">Bunny by Beach Fossils</a>

<a href="https://nationoflanguage.bandcamp.com/album/strange-disciple">Strange Disciple by Nation of Language</a>

