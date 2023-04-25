News

Beach Fossils Share Video for New Song “Run to the Moon” Bunny Due Out June 2 via Bayonet

Photography by Matt Allen



Dream-pop band Beach Fossils are releasing a new album, Bunny, on June 2 via Bayonet. Now they have shared another song from it, “Run to the Moon,” via a music video. The band’s frontman, Dustin Payseur, directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release says “Run to the Moon” is about Payseur’s “transition from being terrified by the idea of parenthood to the overwhelming joy of the birth of his daughter.”

Payseur says the track processes the shift about “having absolute freedom, the fear of losing it, but then tapping into myself in a way that felt more real.”

Beach Fossils also features Tommy Davidson (guitar), Jack Doyle Smith (bass), and Anton Hochheim (drums). Previously the band shared two other Bunny songs: “Dare Me” and “Don’t Fade Away.”

Bunny follows Beach Fossils’ 2017 album Somersault, as well as the 2021 release The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, an album of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue.

Read our 2017 interview with Beach Fossils about Somersault.

Beach Fossils Tour Dates:

Wed. Apr. 26 - Sydney, AUS @ Oxford Art Factory

Sat. Apr. 29 - Moore Park, AUS @ Hordern Pavillion ^

Sun. Apr. 30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage ^

Sat. June 24 - Asheville, NC @ Burial Beer’s Forestry Camp*



^ w/ Modest Mouse, Slowdive, and more

* w/ Zola Jesus, Black Marble, and Automatic

