Beach Fossils Share Video for New Song “Seconds” Bunny Due Out June 2 via Bayonet

Photography by Christopher Petrus



Dream-pop band Beach Fossils are releasing a new album, Bunny, on June 2 via Bayonet. Now they have shared another song from it, “Seconds,” via a music video. The band’s frontman, Dustin Payseur, directed the video, which features footage shot on the band’s Australian tour. Watch it below.

Payseur had this to say about “Seconds” in a press release: “‘Seconds’ is a song about realizing you love somebody more than they love you.”

Beach Fossils also features Tommy Davidson (guitar), Jack Doyle Smith (bass), and Anton Hochheim (drums). Previously the band shared two other Bunny songs: “Dare Me” and “Don’t Fade Away.” Then we posted the album’s third single, “Run to the Moon,” shared via a music video.

Bunny follows Beach Fossils’ 2017 album Somersault, as well as the 2021 release The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, an album of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue.

Read our 2017 interview with Beach Fossils about Somersault.

