Beach House Announce New EP for Record Store Day Become EP Due Out April 22 via Sub Pop

Photography by David Belisle



Beach House have announced a new EP, Become. The five-song EP is due out on April 22 via Sub Pop and is being released on Record Store Day. It features songs recorded in the sessions for their 2022 album, Once Twice Melody, but not featured on that album. No songs have been shared from it as of yet, but check out the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.

The duo collectively had this to say about the EP in a press release: “The Become EP is a collection of five songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

Become EP Tracklist:

1. American Daughter

2. Devil’s Pool

3. Holiday House

4. Black Magic

5. Become

