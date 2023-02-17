Beach House Announce New EP for Record Store Day
Become EP Due Out April 22 via Sub Pop
Feb 17, 2023
Photography by David Belisle
Beach House have announced a new EP, Become. The five-song EP is due out on April 22 via Sub Pop and is being released on Record Store Day. It features songs recorded in the sessions for their 2022 album, Once Twice Melody, but not featured on that album. No songs have been shared from it as of yet, but check out the EP’s tracklist and cover art below.
The duo collectively had this to say about the EP in a press release: “The Become EP is a collection of five songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”
Read our rave review of Once Twice Melody here. It was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.
Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.
Become EP Tracklist:
1. American Daughter
2. Devil’s Pool
3. Holiday House
4. Black Magic
5. Become
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- koleżanka on “Alone with the Sound the Mind Makes” and Her Musical Inspiration (Interview) — koleżanka
- Premiere: Ghost Love Shares New Video for New Single “Mourners Disco” (News) — Ghost Love
- Land of Sleeper (Review) — Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
- Peter Bjorn and John’s Peter Morén Announces Album as SunYears, Shares New Song with Jess Williamson (News) — Peter Bjorn and John, Peter Morén, SunYears, Jess Williamson
- Kid Kapichi, Monakis, SNAYX @ Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK, 6th February, 2023 (Review) — Kid Kapichi, SNAYX, Monakis
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.