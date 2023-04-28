News

Beach House – Stream the New EP Featuring Five New Songs Become EP Out Now via Sub Pop

Photography by David Belisle



On Record Store Day last Saturday Beach House released a new EP, Become. But now the five-song EP is available on all streaming services via Sub Pop and you can stream it here. It features songs recorded in the sessions for their 2022 album, Once Twice Melody, but not included on that album. Stream it below.

Additionally, the EP will get a regular physical release on black vinyl, CD, and cassette on May 19 via Sub Pop.

The duo collectively had this to say about the EP in a previous press release: “The Become EP is a collection of five songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.”

<a href="https://beachhouse.bandcamp.com/album/become">Become by Beach House</a>

