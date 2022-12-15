News

Beauty Pill Share Cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “I Don’t Live Today” Blue Period Due Out January 20, 2023 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.

Photography by Chad Clark



Beauty Pill have shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 song “I Don’t Live Today.” It is taken from their forthcoming double LP compilation, Blue Period, which consists of unreleased outtakes and demos and will be out on January 20, 2023 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Listen below.

Beauty Pill’s Chad Clark elaborates on the cover in a press release: “This is one of my favorite Beauty Pill tracks. It is a study of a Jimi Hendrix song. I like how spare and minimal it is. Hendrix’s song is about warring with depression. We decided to experiment with Moog filters. The result sounds kind of…subterranean, I think? I think we recorded this in one day.”

Read our interview with Clark on Beauty Pill’s Please Advise EP and “Instant Night” single.

