News

All





Beck and Phoenix Team Up for New Song “Odyssey” In Honor Of Co-Headlining Tour “Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour” Kicks Off August 1

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Beck and Phoenix have teamed up for a new song, “Odyssey.” This song shares a name with the band’s upcoming tour, coined “Summer Odyssey,” which is set to kick off on August 1. Listen to the song below followed by upcoming tour dates.

This three minutes and 47 seconds pop number was co-written/co-produced by both artists and mixed by Sherban Ghenea, as Beck and Phoenix’s Thomas Mars trade lead vocals on the song’s verses. Even though the essence of pop music changes with fads throughout time, Beck and Phoenix still ride out the wave of early 2010’s glittery sounds.

They’re bringing nostalgia back to the stage together, alongside other supporting artists such as Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe, Jenny Lewis, and Japanese Breakfast.

Beck’s most recent album, Hyperspace, came out in 2019 via Capitol. Read our review of it here.

Phoenix’s most recent album, Alpha Zulu, came out last November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Listen to our interview with Thomas Mars about the album on the Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey podcast here.

Beck and Phoenix “Summer Odyssey” Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Wed Aug 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Wed Sep 06 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key:

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.