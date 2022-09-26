News

Beck Shares Cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man” Out Now via Fonograf/UMG





Beck has shared a cover of Neil Young’s 1972 song “Old Man.” The cover was featured in an NFL Sunday Night Football ad from last night. Listen below.

Beck’s most recent album, Hyperspace, came out in 2019 via Capitol Records. Read our review of it here.

