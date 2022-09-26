 Beck Shares Cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 26th, 2022  
Beck Shares Cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man”

Out Now via Fonograf/UMG

Sep 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Beck has shared a cover of Neil Young’s 1972 song “Old Man.” The cover was featured in an NFL Sunday Night Football ad from last night. Listen below.

Beck’s most recent album, Hyperspace, came out in 2019 via Capitol Records. Read our review of it here.

