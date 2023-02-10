News

All





Beck Shares New Song “Thinking About You” On a Co-Headlining Summer Tour with Phoenix

Photography by Mikai Karl



Beck has shared a new song, “Thinking About You.” It’s a stripped back ballad more in line with Sea Change and Morning Phase, than his Technicolor widescreen pop fare. The song is a precursor to his co-headlining Summer Odyssey tour this August and September with Phoenix. Check it out below, followed by the tour dates.

Select dates on the Summer Odyssey tour feature support from Weyes Blood, Jenny Lewis, and Japanese Breakfast, depending on the show, with Sir Chloe to be the opener for all shows.

Beck’s most recent album, Hyperspace, came out in 2019 via Capitol. Read our review of it here.

Phoenix’s most recent album, Alpha Zulu, came out last November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. Listen to our interview with Thomas Mars about the album on the Under the Radar with Celine Teo-Blockey podcast here.

Beck and Phoenix Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.