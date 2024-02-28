Belfast Band Chalk Drops Final Single “Bliss” (Feat. Fears)
Ahead of Conditions II EP Release
Feb 28, 2024
Photography by Aaron Cunningham
Belfast’s post-punk/electronic outfit Chalk unveiled their latest single, “Bliss,” featuring Fears, today (February 28th). This marks the final track release from their forthcoming EP, Conditions II, dropping March 1st via Nice Swan Records (known for nurturing artists like Sports Team, Pip Blom, and English Teacher).
Coming off their “Best Live Act” win at the 2023 NI Music Prize, Chalk in recognition of their electrifying live performances. They’ve sold out multiple shows across the UK and Europe in the past year, including acclaimed appearances at Reeperbahn Festival and Beyond The Music.
With a packed schedule ahead, the trio is gearing up for their SXSW debut next month, followed by their biggest UK headline tour to date and a string of Irish dates supporting rising stars Sprints.
Detailing their final EP reveal, bandleader Ross Cullen stated: “The theme of Bliss was originally from a short film I wrote whilst we were at university. It’s about two people who once shared a love in the past seeing each other again. No words shared between them, just thoughts and an acknowledgement of what could have been.”
Live Dates
11th-16th Mar - SXSW
20th Mar - Hare & Hounds V2, Birmingham
21st Mar - Oslo, London
22nd Mar - Soup, Manchester
23rd Mar - Ritual Union, Bristol
25th Mar - Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
27th Mar - Green Door Store, Brighton
28th Mar - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
12th Apr - Limelight 2, Belfast
18th Apr - Dolans Warehouse, Limerick*
19th Apr - Roisin Dubh, Galway*
25th Apr - Supersonic, Paris
26th Apr - Printemps de Bourges, Bourges
27th Apr - Le Grand Mix, Tourcoig
3rd May - The Button Factory, Dublin*
*w/ Sprints
