Belfast Band Chalk Drops Final Single “Bliss” (Feat. Fears) Ahead of Conditions II EP Release

Photography by Aaron Cunningham



Belfast’s post-punk/electronic outfit Chalk unveiled their latest single, “Bliss,” featuring Fears, today (February 28th). This marks the final track release from their forthcoming EP, Conditions II, dropping March 1st via Nice Swan Records (known for nurturing artists like Sports Team, Pip Blom, and English Teacher).

Coming off their “Best Live Act” win at the 2023 NI Music Prize, Chalk in recognition of their electrifying live performances. They’ve sold out multiple shows across the UK and Europe in the past year, including acclaimed appearances at Reeperbahn Festival and Beyond The Music.

With a packed schedule ahead, the trio is gearing up for their SXSW debut next month, followed by their biggest UK headline tour to date and a string of Irish dates supporting rising stars Sprints.

Detailing their final EP reveal, bandleader Ross Cullen stated: “The theme of Bliss was originally from a short film I wrote whilst we were at university. It’s about two people who once shared a love in the past seeing each other again. No words shared between them, just thoughts and an acknowledgement of what could have been.”







Live Dates

11th-16th Mar - SXSW

20th Mar - Hare & Hounds V2, Birmingham

21st Mar - Oslo, London

22nd Mar - Soup, Manchester

23rd Mar - Ritual Union, Bristol

25th Mar - Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

27th Mar - Green Door Store, Brighton

28th Mar - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

12th Apr - Limelight 2, Belfast

18th Apr - Dolans Warehouse, Limerick*

19th Apr - Roisin Dubh, Galway*

25th Apr - Supersonic, Paris

26th Apr - Printemps de Bourges, Bourges

27th Apr - Le Grand Mix, Tourcoig

3rd May - The Button Factory, Dublin*

*w/ Sprints

