Belle and Sebastian Announce New 2024 North American Tour Dates Late Developers and A Bit of Previous Both Out Now via Matador

Photography by Anna Isola Crolla



Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian have announced some new 2024 North American tour dates. They happen next April and May and support comes from The Weather Station or Haley Heynderickx, depending on the show. Check out all the tour dates below.

Belle and Sebastian released a new album, Late Developers, back in January via Matador. It was the quick follow-up/companion album to 2022’s A Bit of Previous album.

Belle and Sebastian took a hiatus from touring earlier this year due to frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues.

In June, the band teamed up with Suki Waterhouse to release a new song, “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility,” for the Sub Pop Singles Club.

Stream A Bit of Previous here and read our review of it here.

A Bit of Previous was the band’s first proper full-length album in seven years. But in that time they had released EPs (plus an album that collected all the EPs), a soundtrack, and a live album. Their last regular album was 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. In late 2017 and early 2018 Belle and Sebastian released three interconnected EPs via Matador, all titled How to Solve Your Human Problems. Then all three EPs were collected in a vinyl box set and CD compilation that came out in 2018. In 2019 they released the soundtrack for the indie film Days of the Bagnold Summer. In 2020 they released the live album, What to Look for in Summer.

Belle Sebastian Tour Dates:

Dec 8 – Paisley, UK @ Paisley Town Hall SOLD OUT

Dec 9 – Paisley, UK @ Paisley Town Hall SOLD OUT

Apr 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Apr 24 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

Apr 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

Apr 27 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre %

Apr 28 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus %

Apr 29 – Toronto, ON @ History %

May 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount %

May 2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

May 3 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre %

May 4 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed %

May 6 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe #

May 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

May 10 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium %

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

May 16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

May 18 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

May 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %



# w/ Haley Heynderickx

% w/ The Weather Station

