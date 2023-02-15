Ben Folds Announces First New Album in Eight Years, Shares New Song “Winslow Gardens”
What Matters Most Due Out June 2 via New West
Feb 15, 2023
Photography by Alysse Gafkjen
Ben Folds has announced a new album, What Matters Most, and shared its first single, “Winslow Gardens.” What Matters Most is Fold’s first new studio album in eight years and is due out June 2 via New West. Check out “Winslow Gardens” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Folds’ upcoming tour dates.
Folds’ last studio album was 2015’s So There, a collaboration with yMusic. His last full-on solo album was 2008’s Way to Normal. Folds co-produced What Matters Most with Joe Pisapia (K.D. Lang, Guster), recording it in East Nashville, TN.
“There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career,” says Folds in a press release.
“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” he adds. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me…. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”
In between albums, Folds has also been working with orchestras and contributing songs to soundtracks.
“It can be difficult jumping back and forth from one discipline to another,” he says, “but you learn so much from moving between worlds and collaborating with so many different kinds of artists. I performed some of the songs on this record with the National Symphony Orchestra before I finished recording them for the album, and that context gave me so much insight into how I wanted to handle them in the studio.”
What Matters Most Tracklist:
1. But Wait, There’s More
2. Clouds With Ellipses (feat. dodie)
3. Exhausting Lover
4. Fragile
5. Kristine From The 7th Grade
6. Back To Anonymous
7. Winslow Gardens
8. Paddleboat
9. What Matters Most
10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)
Ben Folds Tour Dates:
March 24 - Eau Claire, WI - The Pablo Center at The Confluence
March 25 - Viroqua, WI - The Historic Temple Theatre
March 26 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Theatre
March 28 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
March 29 - Urbana, IL - Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
April 21 - Tallahassee, FL - Capital City Amphitheatre *
April 23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall *
April 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Hall *
April 26 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
April 28 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *
April 29 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
April 30 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
May 30 - Chicago, IL - Orchestra Hall*
June 13 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center
June 14 - Lowell, MA - Memorial Auditorium
June 16 - Lewiston, NY - ARTPARK Mainstage Theater
June 17 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
June 18 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
June 20 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House
June 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
June 23 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
June 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins at Holiday Park
June 25 - Detroit, MI - Motor City Casino
June 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
June 28 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
June 30 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille Lacs
July 1 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
July 22 - Columbus, OH - Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *
August 2 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre *
August 4 - Park City, Utah - TBA *
August 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
August 9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
August 10 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
August 11 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
August 13 - Arvada, CO - TBA
August 15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
August 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 17 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
August 19 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
August 20 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
October 6 & 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Orchestra Hall *
October 20 & 21 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
November 8 - Bath, United Kingdom - The Forum
November 9 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Dome
November 10 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Symphony Hall
November 12 - Oxford, United Kingdom - New Theatre
November 13 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall
November 15 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead
November 16 - York, United Kingdom - Grand Opera House
November 17 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo
November 18 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Usher Hall
November 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Helix
November 23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Kaufleuten
November 25 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
November 26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kurhaus
November 27 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TrivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal
November 30 - Paris, France - La Cigale
December 1 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
December 2 - Dudelange, Luxembourg - Opderschmelz
December 4 - Essen, Germany - Lichtburg
* Orchestra dates
