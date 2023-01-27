News

Ben Gibbard and Tom Howe Share New Song “Frightening Fishes” from the Apple TV+ Show “Shrinking” The Theme Song to the New Show Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford





Ben Gibbard and composer Tom Howe have teamed up for the new song “Frightening Fishes,” which is the theme song for the new Apple TV+ show Shrinking. The comedy stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford and premiered today. Howe also composed the music for the show, which stars Segel as a therapist grieving after the death of his wife and who takes an unconventional path by telling his patients exactly what he thinks. Check out “Frightening Fishes” below.

Gibbard is of course the frontman of both Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service and this fall the two bands will be embarking on a joint tour. Death Cab for Cutie will be performing their 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The Postal Service will be performing their 2003 album (and only full-length), Give Up. Both are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Check out all the previously announced dates here.

Death Cab for Cutie’s newest album, Asphalt Meadows, was released last September via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Pick our current print issue (Issue 70) to read our interview with the band about it. Death Cab for Cutie’s current lineup also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr (although the band’s former guitarist/producer Chris Walla was also a big part of Transatlantism). The Postal Service’s latest album was…2003’s Give Up. The duo also featured Jimmy Tamborello of Dntel, with Jenny Lewis (then of Rilo Kiley) also taking part.

Harrison Ford, meanwhile, returns this summer for one last crack of the whip as Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is due out June 30.

(Via Stereogum)

