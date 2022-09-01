News

Benjamin Clementine Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Genesis” And I Have Been Due Out October 28 via Preserve Artists

Photography by Akatre Studios



British singer/songwriter Benjamin Clementine has announced a new album, And I Have Been, and has shared its first single, “Genesis,” via a video for it. And I Have Been is due out October 28 via Preserve Artists and is said to be part one of a two-album set, with part two due out next year. Watch the “Genesis” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“And I Have Been was conceived during COVID,” says Clementine in a press release. “Like everyone, I was also confronted with a lot of lessons, complications and epiphanies to do with sharing my path with someone special. ‘Part One’ is just setting the scene, it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two,’ which goes deeper.”

Clementine wrote, performed, and produced the album entirely on his own. It was written in the California towns Santa Monica and Ojai and recorded in Los Angeles, London, and his home studio in Ojai.

A press release further explains the themes of the album: “Thematically, And I Have Been is about the rich tapestry of life and its fiercely unpredictable journey, touching upon love, loss, marriage, children and depression. It’s also an expression of changing self-awareness. The supreme self-confidence of young adulthood soon gives way to uncertainty, and instead comes the acceptance that every day is there to learn from.”

Clementine also had this to say about the album’s first single: “‘Genesis’ is a song about the constant denial of my roots. But as always no matter what we do in the new world our old world is buried in our subconscious. I found myself in a love hate relationship with my roots. I am trapped in free.”

And I Have Been is the follow-up to 2017’s I Tell a Fly. Clementine won the 2015 Mercury Prize for his debut album, At Least For Now, beating out such bigger artists as Florence and the Machine, Gaz Coombes, Jamie xx, Wolf Alice, and Aphex Twin. He also collaborated with Gorillaz on the Anti-Trump song “Hallelujah Money.” Last year Clementine made his acting debut in the sci-fi epic Dune.

Read our 2017 interview with Benjamin Clementine.

And I Have Been Tracklist:

01 Residue

02 Delighted

03 Difference

04 Genesis

05 Gypsy, BC

06 Atonement

07 Last Movement of Hope

08 Copening

09 Weakend

10 Auxiliary

11 Loveluster

12 Recommence

