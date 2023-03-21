News

Bernice Share New Song “No Effort to Exist” Cruisin' Due Out April 28 via Telephone Explosion

Photography by May Truong



Toronto’s Bernice are releasing a new album, Cruisin’, on April 28 via Telephone Explosion. Now they have shared its second single, “No Effort to Exist.” Listen below.

The band’s lead singer, Robin Dann, had this to say about the song in a press release: “Although I initially wrote this song in an attempt to manifest an easier future for my new and anxious rescue dog, Sammi, I think we landed on something more broad: we’re all just doing our best. No assumptions can be made about someone’s lived experience. The chorus is a wish, a prayer, an incantation: ‘No effort to exist, like a bird in the grey sky in the mist, the bird in the evening just exists.’ Just sticking around for more life is enough. The vocals pass in and out of auto-tune, as if speaking from a future world where we’re all just birds flying, wings open, held by the wind.”

Previously Bernice shared the first single from Cruisin’, “Underneath My Toe.”

Cruisin’ is the follow-up to 2021’s Eau De Bonjourno and 2018’s eclectically named Puff LP: In the air without a shape.

Read our 2018 interview with Bernice here.

