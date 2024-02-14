News

Bess Atwell Announces New album Light Sleeper Plus New single "Release Myself”

Photography by David Pentecost



After receiving widespread acclaim for her 2021 LP Already, Always Bess Atwell, the talented artist hailing from Brighton, is gearing up for her next full-length release titled Light Sleeper, marked by her new single “Release Myself.”

Produced by Aaron Dessner from The National (known for his work with Taylor Swift, Ben Howard, Sharon Van Etten, and Ed Sheeran), Light Sleeper presents a progression in Atwell’s artistic journey, evident in previously unveiled tracks like “Sylvester” and “The Weeping.”

She continues, “Light Sleeper is about the willingness to feel. While writing the album, I was realizing that somewhere along the line I had become very afraid of feeling. The record is about facing this realization and finding the bravery to challenge it. It’s still hard for me to believe that I got to make this record with one of my heroes, but somehow, I got that lucky. Aaron Dessner posted about one of my songs on Instagram at the beginning of 2022. We got chatting on there and before I knew it, we’d made plans to meet up at All Points East and were discussing making a record together. He told me that Light Sleeper is the first album he’s worked on in several years that he didn’t write, which is a huge honour. My approach was to give up concern with what’s cool and to reconnect with why I make the things I make. I was afraid to really sing on my previous record, having come to believe it wasn’t cool or would draw attention to the fact that I am indeed an emotional woman and therefore not to be taken as seriously. This time, I wanted to really sing, I wanted to discuss my fears and feelings, I wanted to connect, and I wanted to perform like I meant it, because I do. After all, how can I write an album about the willingness to feel and be too afraid to sing like I mean it”





The forthcoming album features the captivating single “Release Myself,” accompanied by a captivating music video lensed by Dylan Friese Greene.

Regarding “Release Myself”, she said, “There are always a couple of songs on a record that just sort of fall out of you and this was one of them. This was the first time I’ve managed to write about my panic disorder without slipping too far into sorry-for-myself or cheesy, faux-empowering territory. It’s a song that says “hey I’m struggling but I’m not a victim”.

Bess Atwell live dates:

06 June | Manchester, UK | Band On The Wall

07 June | London, UK | Union Chapel SOLD OUT

08 June | Bristol, UK | Thekla

25 June | Vienna, AT | Stadthalle w/ The National

27 June | Bonn, DE | Kunstirasen w/ The National

11 July | Edinburgh, UK | Edinburgh Castles w/ The National

02 October | Norwich, UK | Arts Centre

03 October | Cambridge, UK | Junction 2

04 October | Nottingham, UK | Rescue Rooms

05 October | Leeds, UK | Belgrave Music Hall

06 October | Newcastle, UK | The Cluny

08 October | Glasgow, UK | St. Luke’s

09 October | Liverpool, UK | Leaf

11 October | Belfast, UK | The Black Box

12 October | Dublin, IRE | The Grand Social

15 October | Cardiff, UK | Clwb Ifor Bach

16 October | Birmingham, UK | Hare & Hounds

17 October | Oxford, UK | The Bullingdon

18 October | Brighton, UK | Concorde 2

22 February 2025 | London, UK | KOKO

