Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals”
Weather Alive Due Out September 23 via Partisan
Sep 07, 2022
Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel
Beth Orton has shared a new song, “Fractals,” which features saxophone by Alabaster dePlume. It is the latest release from Orton’s forthcoming album, Weather Alive, which will be out on September 23 via Partisan. Listen below.
In a press release, Orton states: “The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are. You’re hearing the first take. I would never have been able to conjure that music without these musicians.”
Upon announcement of the album in May, Orton shared the album’s title track, “Weather Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the songs “Forever Young,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Friday Night,” another one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pony Girl Shares New Single “Running In Circles” (News) — Pony Girl
- Sudan Archives Shares Video For New Single “OMG BRITT” (News) — Sudan Archives
- Hans Pucket Share Video For New Single “No Drama” (News) — Hans Pucket
- Phoenix Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Tonight” (Feat. Ezra Koenig) (News) — Phoenix, Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend
- Deerhoof Share New Single “My Lovely Cat” (News) — Deerhoof
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.