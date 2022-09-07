News

All





Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” Weather Alive Due Out September 23 via Partisan

Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel



Beth Orton has shared a new song, “Fractals,” which features saxophone by Alabaster dePlume. It is the latest release from Orton’s forthcoming album, Weather Alive, which will be out on September 23 via Partisan. Listen below.

In a press release, Orton states: “The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are. You’re hearing the first take. I would never have been able to conjure that music without these musicians.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, Orton shared the album’s title track, “Weather Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the songs “Forever Young,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Friday Night,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.