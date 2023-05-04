News

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song “It’s Fine” Natural Disaster Due Out July 28 via Concord

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast has announced her debut solo album, Natural Disaster, and shared its first single, “It’s Fine,” via a music video. It’s also been announced that Best Coast is going on indefinite hiatus. Natural Disaster is due out July 28 via Concord. Janell Shirtcliff directed the “It’s Fine” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Natural Disaster finds Cosentino embracing ’90s female singer/songwriter influences such as Sheryl Crow and the acts on the lineup to Lilith Fair, as well as Bonnie Raitt. Butch Walker produced the album.

“When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” Cosentino says in a press release. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Of her decision to go solo, she says: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade. The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make—but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

Best Coast’s last album was 2020’s Always Tomorrow. The duo also features Bobb Bruno.

Natural Disaster Tracklist:

1. Natural Disaster

2. Outta Time

3. It’s Fine

4. Easy

5. A Single Day

6. My Own City

7. For A Moment

8. Calling On Angels

9. Real Life

10. Hope You’re Happy Now

11. It’s a Journey

12. I’ve Got News For You

