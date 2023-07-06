News

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast Shares Lyric Video for New Solo Song “For a Moment” Natural Disaster Due Out July 28 via Concord

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is releasing her debut solo album, Natural Disaster, on July 28 via Concord. Now she has shared its third single, “For a Moment,” via a lyric video. Watch it below.



“The idea for ‘For a Moment’ came to me one morning on a writing trip to Nashville,” Cosentino says in a press release. “After waking up to the tragic news of an acquaintance’s partners’ sudden death. I was laying in bed thinking about how quickly it can all be gone, and how important it is to lean into love and vulnerability while we’re here. As the world changes, moments of joy mean more now than ever before, even if they only last for a moment. I brought the idea to Kate York, Madi Diaz and Sarah Buxton, and the magic of collaboration and songwriting just flowed. I knew I wanted this to be a beautifully lush song filled with mandolin, pedal steel and huge harmonies. It’s also a song that really allowed me to play with my range as a singer. No holding back on this one, literally and figuratively.”



Previously Cosentino shared the album’s first single, “It’s Fine,” via a music video. Then she shared its second single, album opener “Easy.” It was also previously announced that Best Coast was going on indefinite hiatus.



Natural Disaster finds Cosentino embracing ’90s female singer/songwriter influences such as Sheryl Crow and the acts on the lineup to Lilith Fair, as well as Bonnie Raitt. Butch Walker produced the album.



“When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” Cosentino said in a previous press release. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”



Of her decision to go solo, she said: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade. The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make—but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”



Best Coast’s last album was 2020’s Always Tomorrow. The duo also features Bobb Bruno.

