News

All





Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast Shares New Solo Song “Easy” Natural Disaster Due Out July 28 via Concord

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is releasing her debut solo album, Natural Disaster, on July 28 via Concord. Now she has shared its second single, album opener “Easy.” It was shared via a visualizer video directed by Sam Halleen and Aaron Preusch. Watch it below.

Cosentino had this to say about “Easy” in a press release: “I’m not someone who can sit still for long without my brain going into overdrive, but when I’m just sitting alone in my car, I feel peace. I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I’d be. I’ve been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I’ve ever written that feels … healthy. When I’m spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters. When you’re not used to healthy, respectful love, it can be difficult to accept it and I find myself trying to push it away sometimes. This song is about accepting that love into your life and it’s by far the most vulnerable I’ve ever really allowed myself to get when it comes to writing about love. Love should make you feel good, as corny as that sounds!”

Previously Cosentino shared the album’s first single, “It’s Fine,” via a music video. It was also previously announced that Best Coast was going on indefinite hiatus.

Natural Disaster finds Cosentino embracing ’90s female singer/songwriter influences such as Sheryl Crow and the acts on the lineup to Lilith Fair, as well as Bonnie Raitt. Butch Walker produced the album.

“When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” Cosentino said in a previous press release. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Of her decision to go solo, she said: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade. The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make—but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

Best Coast’s last album was 2020’s Always Tomorrow. The duo also features Bobb Bruno

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.