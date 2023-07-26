News

Bethany Cosentino, Shares New “Natural Disaster” Single And Video The Title Track From Her Debut Solo Album Out 28th July

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Bethany Cosentino, best known as one half of the surf power pop duo Best Coast, has unveiled the title and opening track from her debut solo album, Natural Disaster which is set for release this Friday (28 July) via Concord Records. “Natural Disaster” merges 90’s power-pop sensibilities with subtle Americana undertones. On the track Cosentino explores themes of global warming and solidarity, considering the feeling that we’re staring the end of the world right in the face - “And hey, if we’re all dying then what does it matter? We’re a natural disaster.”

“Natural Disaster was absolutely the easiest song on the album to write,” said Cosentino. “Producer and songwriter Suzy Shinn sent me an instrumental track, and the moment I heard it, I ran to my music room and wrote this. It was one of those songs that felt like it was just waiting to come out of me. The message is very clear: I had been thinking a lot about the energy of the summer of 2020, in particular. Political upheaval, protests against police brutality, wildfires throughout the state of California, and other natural disasters around the globe. That chaotic energy was palpable on planet earth. The song is meant to serve as a commentary on the way we, as humans, go about our business as the world around us crumbles and literally burns. Thinking about the way our planet is changing is wildly anxiety-producing, but it’s very real, so I hope this song can call attention to it while also giving people something to sing along to.”



Regarding the video, Cosentino explains, “I wanted to create a visual for ‘Natural Disaster’ that drew attention to the way in which our planet is suffering, but also reminding people of the beauty of this earth and why we should be fighting to save it. None of us are perfect, but even if we do one or two small things in an attempt to elicit change, we are doing the right thing. With some of the hottest temperatures on record happening this summer, I hope this song and video can serve as a call to action. I chose to highlight Evergreen Action, a non-profit organization working towards combating climate change. This is the only planet we’ve got, let’s all do our best to treat her right.”







Natural Disaster track listing:

1 - Natural Disaster

2 - Outta Time

3 - It’s Fine

4 - A Single Day

5 - My Own City

6 - For A Moment

7 - Calling On Angels

8 - Real Life

9 - Hope You’re Happy Now

10 - It’s A Journey

11 - I’ve Got News For You

