News

All





Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares New Song “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth)” (Plus a Live Video) The Ones Ahead Due Out July 28 via Transgressive

Photography by Brianna Blank



Beverly Glenn-Copeland is releasing of his first new album in 20 years, The Ones Ahead, on July 28 via Transgressive. Now he has its second single, “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth),” as well as a live performance video for it. Glenn-Copeland has also announced a reissue of his earlier albums, Beverly Copeland and Beverly Glenn-Copeland which will be available on CD and vinyl on July 7. Below, check out “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth)” and its live video (directed by Posy Dixon), followed by The Ones Ahead’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The songs featured on The Ones Ahead draw from an array of traditions such as American jazz to Irish fiddle songs to West African percussion. Glenn-Copeland attributes his songwriting to what he called the Universal Broadcasting System, receiving transmissions from the vibrations of the world around him. “The UBS sends what it wants, and like a good servant, I listen and write what I am given,” he says in a press release.

This album ties in the very fitting need for love and support in the face of destruction and the power of human togetherness. In his songs, Glenn-Copeland calls upon the power of the human collective to right the course of the world towards a sustainable survival, a call to action that’s in dire need in the light of the present world. Glenn-Copeland says: “As the old world crumbles, a new world is waiting to be born. All of our various strengths are needed. The generations of those yet to come are calling us forward.”

His latest single, “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth),” is a devotional to his life partner. “She has been my partner in every aspect of life personally and creatively,” Glenn Copeland says. “This song is included on this album to honor her deep love and commitment to me which kept us afloat during the first years of our marriage. I need to also acknowledge her dedication over the last few years during a physically and emotionally harrowing time which necessitated her giving up her own creative life to care for me. For me, a harbour represents a place of safety when the wild oceans of life are going berserk. Elizabeth has been this for me in spades.”

One thing’s certain in Glenn-Copeland’s testimonials—people need each other.

Previously Glenn-Copeland shared the album’s first single, “Africa Calling,” which is also below.

The Ones Ahead Tracklist:

Africa Calling Harbour (Song for Elizabeth) Love Takes ALl People Of the Loon Stand Anthem The Ones Ahead Prince Caspian’s Dream Lakeland Angel No Other

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.