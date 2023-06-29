News

Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares New Song “Stand Anthem” Inspired by His Wife Elizabeth The Ones Ahead Due Out July 28 via Transgressive

Photography by Brianna Blank



Beverly Glenn-Copeland has shared a new song, “Stand Anthem,” which is the latest track from his upcoming album, The Ones Ahead. This LP is due out July 28 via Transgressive. Glenn-Copeland will also reissue one of his 1970 albums, Beverly Copeland and Beverly Glenn-Copeland, which will be available on CD and vinyl on July 7. He has also announced the reissue of his album Primal Prayer which is due out September 1. Check out “Stand Anthem” below.



Glenn-Copeland, who makes music of human togetherness, has pulled from a relationship close to him. This song was a collaboration between Glenn-Copeland and his wife Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, an artist and playwright. She prompted Glenn-Copeland to write this song for her play which would “leave the audience knowing of our collective power.”



About the song, Glenn-Copeland says in a press release: “‘Stand Anthem’ was originally a song written to represent the essence of a one-woman show Elizabeth wrote, entitled, Bearing Witness. She wrote, produced, directed, and performed in the show which was workshopped with the support of that inimitable (and now late) Canadian dramaturg, Sharron Pollock with the support of Mount Allison University. In the show, I and an Indigenous elder represented ‘the voice of the elders.’ This was Elizabeth’s visionary, earth-activist show, and utterly brilliant.”



Previously, Glenn-Copeland shared “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth)” and “Africa Calling” which are both also featured on his upcoming album.

