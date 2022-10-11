News

All





Bibio Shares Lyric Video For New Single “Potion” BIB10 Due Out October 21 via Warp

Photography by Matt Peers



Bibio (aka Stephen Wilkinson) has shared a lyric video for his new single, “Potion.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, BIB10, which will be out on October 21 via Warp. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in September, Bibio shared its lead single, “Off Goes the Light,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Bibio’s previous album, Sleep on the Wing, came out in 2020 via Warp.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.