Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Sainted”

Big Joanie have shared a video for their new single “Sainted.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Back Home, which will be out on November 4 via Kill Rock Stars. View the Leanne Davies-directed video below.

In a press release, director Davies states: “I was really inspired by the theme of ancestral connections to nature in the track, and by the idea that something as simple as the smell of lavender can transform the everyday. We’re close to Samhain, which is all about connecting with the otherworld and your ancestors, so I wanted to make sure we referenced this. I imagined it as a cross between Picnic at Hanging Rock, Blair Witch Project, and The Craft; dreamy and magical with a dark edge. The track is rhythmic and ritualistic, so even without visuals it’s compelling and spell-like.”

In 2020, the band shared a cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.” In June, they shared the track “Happier Still.”

