Big Thief Announce 2023 Tour Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief have announced a tour in support of their most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The tour is scheduled for spring 2023 and will feature stops in the U.S., U.K., and E.U. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 16) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Sat. Nov. 12 - Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall - SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 14 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Fri. Nov. 18 - Tokyo, KP @ O-East - SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 21 - Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre

Wed. Nov. 23 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum - SOLD OUT

Sun. Nov. 27 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

Wed. Nov. 30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre - SOLD OUT

Fri. Dec. 2 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

Sat. Dec. 3 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation - SOLD OUT

Sun. Dec. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

