Big Thief Announce 2023 Tour
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD
Sep 13, 2022
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Big Thief have announced a tour in support of their most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The tour is scheduled for spring 2023 and will feature stops in the U.S., U.K., and E.U. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 16) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of Big Thief’s upcoming tour dates below.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”
Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Sat. Nov. 12 - Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall - SOLD OUT
Mon. Nov. 14 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro - SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Fri. Nov. 18 - Tokyo, KP @ O-East - SOLD OUT
Mon. Nov. 21 - Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre
Wed. Nov. 23 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum - SOLD OUT
Thu. Nov. 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum - SOLD OUT
Sun. Nov. 27 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
Wed. Nov. 30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre - SOLD OUT
Fri. Dec. 2 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
Sat. Dec. 3 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation - SOLD OUT
Sun. Dec. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
