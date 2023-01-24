News

Big Thief Announce New Tour Dates, Including Their Biggest Headlining Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Some Dates They are Co-Headlining with Lucinda Williams

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief have announced some more tour dates, which include the band’s biggest headlining show yet, in July at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado during a string of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. The new shows happen this July and August. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all their upcoming tour dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February 2022 via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their previous studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Big Thief 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre # - SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall # - SOLD OUT

Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge # - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory # - SOLD OUT

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre # - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium # - SOLD OUT

Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater # - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall # - LOW TICKETS

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 5 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *



# = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ L’Rain

^ = w/ Nick Hakim

* = w/ Lucinda Williams

