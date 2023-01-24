Big Thief Announce New Tour Dates, Including Their Biggest Headlining Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Some Dates They are Co-Headlining with Lucinda Williams
Jan 24, 2023
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Big Thief have announced some more tour dates, which include the band’s biggest headlining show yet, in July at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado during a string of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. The new shows happen this July and August. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all their upcoming tour dates below.
The band’s most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February 2022 via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”
Their previous studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Big Thief 2023 Tour Dates:
Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground # - SOLD OUT
Thu. Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre # - SOLD OUT
Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall # - SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall # - SOLD OUT
Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #
Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #
Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge # - SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #
Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory # - SOLD OUT
Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre # - SOLD OUT
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #
Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #
Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #
Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #
Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium # - SOLD OUT
Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater # - SOLD OUT
Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall # - LOW TICKETS
Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %
Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %
Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %
Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %
Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^
Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^
Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^
Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
Sat. Aug. 5 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
# = w/ Buck Meek
% = w/ L’Rain
^ = w/ Nick Hakim
* = w/ Lucinda Williams
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Magazine Dreams (Review) —
- Steve Mason (ex-Beta Band) Shares New Song “The People Say” (News) — Steve Mason, The Beta Band
- koleżanka Shares Video for New Song “Cheers!” (News) — koleżanka
- Belle and Sebastian Cancel U.S. Tour Dates Due to Concerns for Singer Stuart Murdoch’s Health (News) — Belle and Sebastian
- Gruff Rhys Shares Two New Songs: “Layer Upon Layer” and “Orea” (News) — Gruff Rhys, Super Furry Animals
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.