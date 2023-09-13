News

Big Thief Share New Song “Born For Loving You” Due Out on 7-Inch on October 20 via 4AD

Photography by Noah Lenker



Big Thief have shared a new song, “Born For Loving You.” It follows “Vampire Empire,” a new song the band shared in July. Both songs will be released together on a limited first pressing 7-inch on October 20 via 4AD. Listen to “Born For Loving You” below.

“Born For Loving You” was recorded and produced by Dom Monks at Guissona, Spain’s Teatre de cal Eril Studio during a recent tour.

“Vampire Empire” was on a special Songs of the Week playlist.

Big Thief features Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, and Max Oleartchik. Meek recently released a new solo album, Haunted Mountain. Read our review of it here.

Big Thief’s most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February 2022 via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their previous studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

