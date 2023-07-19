News

Big Thief Share Studio Version of New Song “Vampire Empire” North American Tour Continues

Photography by Noah Lenker



Brooklyn based indie folk band, Big Thief, have shared a new song “Vampire Empire.” They’ve been playing it live during their current tour, but the band recently took it to the studio to formally record it. It was recorded and produced by Dom Monks at Teatre de cal Eril Studio in Spain. This song will arrive on vinyl with “Born For Loving You” on the B-side on October 20 via 4AD. Check out the single below, followed by the rest of their tour dates.

Of “Vampire Empire,” Lenker says in a press release: “For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns - leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence, learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) unbroken and infinite Love.”

Big Thief’s guitarist, Buck Meek is releasing his third solo album, Haunted Mountain on August 25.

The band’s most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February 2022 via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping”(one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

