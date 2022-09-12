Bill Callahan Shares New Single “Coyotes”
YTI⅃AƎЯ Due Out October 14 via Drag City
Sep 12, 2022
Photography by Hanly Banks Callahan
Bill Callahan has shared a new single, “Coyotes.” It is the first release from his forthcoming album, YTI⅃AƎЯ, which will be out on October 14 via Drag City. Listen below.
In a press release, Callahan states: “Coyotes—We lived for awhile in a house in the hills. Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
Callahan’s previous album, Gold Record, came out in 2020 via Drag City.
