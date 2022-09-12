 Bill Callahan Shares New Single “Coyotes” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Bill Callahan Shares New Single “Coyotes”

YTI⅃AƎЯ Due Out October 14 via Drag City

Sep 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hanly Banks Callahan
Bookmark and Share


Bill Callahan has shared a new single, “Coyotes.” It is the first release from his forthcoming album, YTI⅃AƎЯ, which will be out on October 14 via Drag City. Listen below.

In a press release, Callahan states: “Coyotes—We lived for awhile in a house in the hills. Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”

Callahan’s previous album, Gold Record, came out in 2020 via Drag City.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent