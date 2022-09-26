Bill Callahan Shares New Single “Natural Information”
YTI⅃AƎЯ Due Out October 14 via Drag City
Bill Callahan has shared a new single, “Natural Information.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, YTI⅃AƎЯ, which will be out on October 14 via Drag City. Listen below.
Callahan previously shared the album track “Coyotes.” His previous album, Gold Record, came out in 2020 via Drag City.
