 Billie Eilish Shares Video For New Song “What Was I Made For,” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 13th, 2023  
Subscribe

Billie Eilish Shares Video For New Song “What Was I Made For,” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack

Barbie and Barbie the Album Both Due Out July 21

Jul 13, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
Bookmark and Share


Billie Eilish has just shared a self-directed music video for her new song, “What Was I Made For,” which is the sixth single from Barbie the Album, which is the soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film hits the theaters on July 21 via Warner Bros, with the soundtrack dropping the same day on Atlantic Records. Check out the song below.

This track was composed by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS who produced the track at his in-home studio. Of making the song and the video, Eilish shared this in a post on Instagram: “In January Greta showed me and FINNEAS a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… We were so deeeeeply moved that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that. This video makes me cryyyyy. It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don’t have much to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself.”

This song follows other singles from the soundtrack already released: Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” KAROL G’s “WATATI” (featuring Aldo Ranks), and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”

Eilish’s previous releases include the 2022 singles “TV” and “The 30th.” Eilish’s most recent album, Happier Than Ever, came out in 2021 via Darkroom/Interscope.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent