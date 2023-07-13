News

Billie Eilish Shares Video For New Song “What Was I Made For,” From the “Barbie” Movie Soundtrack Barbie and Barbie the Album Both Due Out July 21





Billie Eilish has just shared a self-directed music video for her new song, “What Was I Made For,” which is the sixth single from Barbie the Album, which is the soundtrack to the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film hits the theaters on July 21 via Warner Bros, with the soundtrack dropping the same day on Atlantic Records. Check out the song below.



This track was composed by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS who produced the track at his in-home studio. Of making the song and the video, Eilish shared this in a post on Instagram: “In January Greta showed me and FINNEAS a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… We were so deeeeeply moved that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that. This video makes me cryyyyy. It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don’t have much to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself.”



This song follows other singles from the soundtrack already released: Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s cover of “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” KAROL G’s “WATATI” (featuring Aldo Ranks), and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night.”



Eilish’s previous releases include the 2022 singles “TV” and “The 30th.” Eilish’s most recent album, Happier Than Ever, came out in 2021 via Darkroom/Interscope.

