Thursday, February 1st, 2024  
Billy Joel Shares First New Song in 17 Years – “Turn the Lights Back On”

The Piano Man Will Be Performing at the Grammys This Sunday

Feb 01, 2024 By Mark Redfern
Billy Joel has returned with his first new song in a whopping 17 years, the appropriately titled “Turn the Lights Back On.” Joel will be performing at the Grammys this Sunday. Listen to the song below.

“Turn the Lights Back On” is his first new song since his 2007 songs “All My Life” and “Christmas in Fallujah.” His last album was 2001’s Fantasies & Delusions, but it was a collection of classic compositions. His last regular singer/songwriter album was released way back in 1993, River of Dreams.

Joel wrote “Turn the Lights Back On” with Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector. Wexler produced the song. With lyrics such as “did I wait too long,” the song definitely references the long gap between new music from Joel.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

